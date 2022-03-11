Joe Buck Leaving Fox Sports, Heading to ESPN — Report

One of Fox Sports’ most well-known sportscasters reportedly is heading to a competitor network.

Joe Buck is in the process of setting up a position at ESPN, Page Six reports; Fox apparently is letting him out of his existing contract a year before it’s up.

Buck has called the World Series for Fox for more than two decades and has offered play-by-play commentary on the past six Super Bowls. At ESPN, he is expected to join fellow former Fox Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman in calling Monday Night Football.

Per Page Six, Buck is expected to sign a roughly five-year contract worth upwards of $60 million. TVLine has reached out to Fox Sports and ESPN for comment.

If you’re not into sports but Buck somehow seems familiar, that’s likely because in August, Buck was the last of a spate of Jeopardy! guest hosts vying to be the game show’s permanent emcee. (Though by the time his stint was over, the show had officially confirmed that executive producer Mike Richards was getting the gig.) He’s also played himself in TV shows like Brockmire and Pitch, and he voices a character in F Is for Family.

What do you think of Buck’s network change? If you’re a fan, will you follow him to ESPN? Sign off in the comments!