Joe Buck's Stint as Final Jeopardy! Guest Host Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against His 'Competition'?

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Twist: Mayim Bialik to 'Split' Hosting Duties With EP Mike Richards

Jeopardy! Twist: Mayim Bialik to 'Split' Hosting Duties With EP Mike Richards Jeopardy!: ABC to Air 2022 College Championship in Primetime

Jeopardy!‘s guest hosting era comes to an end Friday with the conclusion of sportscaster Joe Buck’s week-long emcee stint.

Buck’s swan song comes just days after Sony Pictures Television officially confirmed that, well, the Fox Sports talking head has no shot at scoring the gig full-time. As reported Wednesday, exec producer Mike Richards will succeed the late Alex Trebek as host of the syndicated game show, with Mayim Bialik presiding over primetime specials and spinoffs, including the just announced Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Jeopardy! heads into rerun-mode beginning next week, returning Monday, Sept. 13 with the launch of Season 38 (which will mark Richards’ official debut).

Ahead of Buck’s Aug. 13 swan song, we still want to know: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, who, in addition to Richards and Bialik, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, ex-Today host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, GMA co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, Reading Rainbow vet LeVar Burton and CNBC’s David Faber?

And even though Buck’s no longer in the running to become America’s next top game show host, we’re nonetheless curious if you think he has full-time potential. So… vote!