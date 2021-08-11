Jeopardy!: ABC to Air 2022 College Championship in Primetime

Two years after Jeopardy‘s GOAT tournament broke primetime ratings records for ABC, the network is bringing the iconic game show back to primetime.

ABC on Wednesday announced that it will air Jeopardy! National College Championship in primetime in 2022. The competition will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country battling head-to-head for two weeks of competition. Each of the winning students gets a grand prize of $100,000.

The news coincides with the announcement that exec producer Mike Richards will permanently succeed the late Alex Trebek as full-time master of ceremonies, with Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik presiding over spinoffs and specials (including the ABC college tourney).