Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser Trailer: The Empire Hunts for Disgraced Jedi Master

Ewan McGregor and his elegant beard return to form in the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

On Wednesday, the streamer dropped a new teaser, which finds our titular hero hiding out in Tatooine with nothing but a wounded pride and his earth-toned Jedi garbs. In the above video, the Empire is on the hunt for the Jedi Master, with a bevy of its finest soldiers searching for him including the force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva (The Queen’s Gambit’s Moses Ingram).

The series reunites McGregor with Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Vader. (According to reports, Christensen will also appear as Darth Vader in the upcoming Ahsoka series.)

Obi-Wan premieres Wednesday, May 25 — almost 17 years to the day that Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith arrived in theaters, and 45 years to the day that Star Wars: A New Hope made its big-screen debut.

RELATED STORIES Muppets Spinoff Centered on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Gets Disney+ Series Order; Lilly Singh to Star

Muppets Spinoff Centered on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Gets Disney+ Series Order; Lilly Singh to Star Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum Cheers Move to Disney+ With Daredevil & Co.

Set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the story follows Obi-Wan, who “faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” per the official synopsis. To recap, Obi-Wan beat Anakin during a lightsaber battle on the volcanic planet of Mustafar and then exiled himself to Tatooine while Darth Vader rose to power with the Galactic Empire.

Additional cast for the series includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Sung Kang (Power), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), Maya Erskine (PEN15), O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie. Plus, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold are confirmed to executive-produce.

Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer? Sound off in the comments below.