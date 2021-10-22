Hayden Christensen to Return as Anakin Skywalker in Disney+'s Ahsoka

RELATED STORIES Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

Did you just feel a great disturbance in the Force? There’s a good reason.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in two Star Wars prequel movies, will reprise the role in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars offshoot Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, a role she first played on The Mandalorian last year. (The character of Ahsoka debuted in the animated Clone Wars films and series.) Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni is writing the series, which was first announced last December, with The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau on board as an executive producer. Production is slated to begin early next year.

Ahsoka Tano was Anakin’s Padawan, or apprentice, in Star Wars lore, but the series is set around the time of The Mandalorian, years after Anakin/Darth Vader’s death in Return of the Jedi. So it’s unclear at this point if Anakin will appear in flashbacks or as a Force Ghost in the series.

Christensen starred as Anakin Skywalker, aka the future Darth Vader, in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, and then returned as Anakin for 2005’s Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. He’s also set to appear as Anakin/Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor returning to star as the titular Jedi.