TV Ratings: Law & Order Down Sharply in Week 2, SVU Ties for Demo Win

NBC's Law & Order revival this Thursday drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 26 and 43 percent from its premiere

Leading out of that, SVU (4.4 mil/0.6) dipped but still landed in a four-way tie for the nightly demo win, while OC (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Joe Millionaire (1.3 mil/0.2), Call Me Kat (1.2 mil/0.2) and Pivoting (720K/0.1) all hit lows.

ABC | Station 19 (4.3 mil/0.6) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.8 mil/0.6, read recap and exit news) both slipped two tenths in the demo, while Big Sky (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady (yet slipped to its smallest audience ever).

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.2 mil/0.6), Ghosts (5.4 mil/0.5) and Bull (3.9 mil/0.3) all dipped a tenth in the demo, with Bull matching its series low. Swapping time slots this week, B Positive (4.6 mil/0.4) was steady, but United States of Al (3.8 mil/0.3) dropped to series lows leading out of Ghosts. Huh.

THE CW | Walker (910K/0.1) returned down a few viewers, while Legacies (360K/0.1, read recap) rebounded from last week’s all-time audience low.

