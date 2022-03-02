Tuesday Ratings: Superman & Lois Dips, ABC Leads Big 4 Coverage of SOTU

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC led broadcast-TV’s coverage of President Biden’s first State of the Union address, averaging 4.2 million viewers(and a 0.7 demo rating) during primetime. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

CBS’ coverage drew 3.8 mil, followed by NBC’s 3.2 mil and Fox’s 1.5 mil.

Of Tuesday night’s precious little original programming…

THE CW | Superman & Lois (760K/0.1, read post mortem) dipped to a season low in audience and also ticked down in the demo. Naomi (500K/0.1, read post mortem) is currently steady, but reportedly was preempted by the SOTU in some markets/may adjust down.

NBC | American Auto (2.2 mil/0.3) tied its demo low, while Grand Crew (1.7 mil/0.3) was steady.

