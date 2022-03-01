Superman & Lois' Emmanuelle Chriqui Celebrates Lana's 'Baller' Move: 'Did I Anticipate This Happening? No Way!'

Family Feud was the name of the game on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, which tested the bonds between sisters, brothers — and even husbands and wives.

On a more hopeful note, the episode began with some answers: We learned that Bizarro came to this world using an artifact that was created when his (extremely red) world split from Superman’s. Paired with its counterpart, which is currently in Ally Allston’s possession, the artifact can “elevate a person to godhood.” So… yikes!

Speaking of that master manipulator, Lucy returned to the Kent farm and played happy aunt for a few hours, until a discussion about Ally once again put her at odds with Lois. Of course, that’s nothing compared to the brewing tension between Jordan and Jonathan, the latter of whom threw his brother into a locker this week.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Lt. Anderson — whose career now depends on obtaining that pendant — had Superman “arrested for treason,” locking him up for failing to cooperate with the military.

Meanwhile, the Cushing family was dealing with some extremely down-to-earth problems. After confronting Kyle’s mistress and discovering that he only ended their affair because of Sarah’s accident, Lana kicked her husband to the curb (for now).

Below, Emmanuelle Chriqui discusses that powerful decision, including how it will affect the Cushings moving forward:

TVLINE | The last time we spoke was when Lana was serving as the vessel for Superman’s mother. Have you gotten a chance to meet Mariana Klaveno, who plays her now?

I haven’t, but she’s fantastic. It’s nice to finally know who I was channeling.

TVLINE | We’re only six weeks into the season, yet the Cushing family has already been through hell. Actually, I should say the Cortez family. I liked that reveal.

It was so good on so many levels. This show does such a great job of incorporating that real culture, not glossing over it — celebrating their real last name, celebrating Sarah’s quinceañera. In this moment in time, I think that’s really important in television, and they did it seamlessly.

TVLINE | Were you surprised by the demise of Lana and Kyle’s marriage, or did you always see it as a house of cards?

It did feel that way. I didn’t know how it was going to go down, but it was definitely a volatile relationship. We knew they had problems, we knew that they were in a good place, and we knew he can be hot-headed. We all knew it was one thing away, but did I anticipate this happening? No way. When it came up, it became this big question of how much Lana was going to take.

TVLINE | I have even more respect for Lana, especially after she confronted Kyle’s mistress head-on.

I know! That was kind of a baller move. I don’t know if I would have had the courage to do that.

TVLINE | Anytime I see Lana in that fur-lined coat, I know she means business.

[Laughs] She really does. I couldn’t agree more, and that is precisely why we chose that coat.

TVLINE | How does Lana’s fractured family even begin to move on from this?

Well, Lana continues with her mayoral aspirations, and she’s properly distracted by all of that. We also continue to build on the relationship with Sarah and Lana. Sarah definitely becomes one of Lana’s biggest lifelines. Even though they’re mother and daughter, we’re seeing a real friendship budding between them that will play a major part in her evolution.

TVLINE | I feel like Sarah is better equipped to support her than most teenagers would be, given how mature she is.

Oh, 100 percent. She’s a stellar young woman, and she becomes an enormous support for Lana when she needs it most. Now that she’s becoming an adult and going through her own stuff, there’s a commonality between them. When she says she’s her best friend, she really means it.

TVLINE | I also loved the diner scene between Lana and Clark. He’s a busy guy, so for him to take the time to meet her speaks volumes about their friendship.

I know, I loved that scene so much. It was one of my favorite to film. We know their history, and I don’t even mean as lovers, but of their friendship. Life is busy for the Kents, so there isn’t often time on film to explore that friendship between Clark and Lana. When we do get to do it, it’s always really moving. Shooting that scene was a highlight for me. I’ve known Tyler [Hoechlin] for so long, so it felt very comfortable to go there with him.

TVLINE | That said, I still can’t believe she doesn’t know he’s Superman. That discovery is inevitable, right?

I mean, it feels inevitable. At some point it has to be revealed. I don’t know when, though. I don’t know what the writers are planning.

TVLINE | At this point, do you think she’d feel betrayed, or would she be like, “Oh, of course you are!”

I think it would be both. It would feel like a betrayal, because this is her oldest and closest friend, but also a “Gee, that makes sense after all the weird s–t that’s happened over the course of our lifetime.”

Your thoughts on this week’s Superman & Lois? Hopes for the rest of the season? Drop ’em all in a comment below.