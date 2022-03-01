Naomi's Daniel Puig Breaks Down Nathan and Anthony's New Bond, Embraces Comparisons to Obama

Nathan and Anthony will never be best friends on The CW’s Naomi because the title character romantically chose one over the other.

But, as fans saw on Tuesday’s installment, the high school juniors do have a greater respect for one another after finding out the school float vandal was Esme. While in detention, the two also had an overdue heart-to-heart about Naomi making Nathan her boyfriend and how that made Anthony feel as well as the rift between Port Oswego natives and the military kids who look down on them.

“It’s been amazing getting close to Anthony as a character,” Daniel Puig, who costars as Nathan, tells TVLine. “We’re not exactly buddy-buddy, but it’s been great for me as an actor because I really like Will [Meyers] in real life. It’s been awesome working off of him, and I had so much fun doing every scene in Episode 6.”

Puig says his favorite part of this week’s episode, and the show as a whole, has been getting to know his character and those around him.

“I always try to create my own history with the characters I play,” Puig explains. “I create my own theories, and it’s always kind of fun seeing if I’ve gotten pretty close when I discover a new aspect. But there’s been a lot of juicy stuff I’ve been learning about Nathan.”

This includes Nathan’s feelings for Naomi.

“Part of me was surprised when she picked Nathan, and part of me wasn’t,” he expounds. “Nathan has always been there for Naomi, and he’s seen her true colors. I was definitely happy Nathan was the one. I remember one of the writers coming up to me and telling me the news, and I pumped my fist and my chest for #TeamNathan. Not just because it means more screen time, but Kaci [Walfall] is my homegirl. I love working with her.”

There were also the fan predictions that Naomi would fall for Nathan first because Naomi resembles former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and Nathan looks and sounds like former POTUS Barack Obama. Puig says people tell him everyday that he sounds like and resembles Obama. However, he says he doesn’t hear it unless he’s intentionally impersonating the 44th commander in chief.

“I personally don’t hear it when I normally talk,” Puig says in earnest. “I started doing the impression in high school, and ever since then, it’s been a party trick. Maybe one day I can meet him, and it will be like the Spider-Man meme where they point at each other. In Episode 3, I threw in a little bit of an Obama impression on the bus, but if you blinked, you probably missed it.”

What fans won’t miss in episodes to come is how much Nathan cares about his girlfriend Naomi.

“Going forward, you’re going to see Nathan fighting for Naomi,” Puig divulges. “This is his girl now, and it’s the most meaningful relationship he’s ever gone through, you know? I don’t think he was really feeling any girl before Naomi. She’s a special person.”

