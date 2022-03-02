The Afterparty Renewed for Season 2

The Afterparty just keeps on going: Apple TV+ has renewed the all-star comedy for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Tiffany Haddish stars as Detective Danner, who is tasked with unraveling a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco fill out the supporting cast. Chris Miller and Phil Lord (The Last Man on Earth) serve as executive producers, with Miller serving as director and showrunner as well.

Debuting in January, The Afterparty wraps up its eight-episode freshman season this Friday. (Click here to see our rundown of the most likely suspects in Season 1’s big mystery.)

Are you down to keep hanging out at The Afterparty? And who do you think killed Xavier?