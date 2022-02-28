TV Ratings: American Idol Premiere Dominates Sunday, Lifts The Rookie

In the latest TV show ratings, American Idol kicked off its 20th overall cycle (and fifth on ABC) with 6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, right on par with last season’s Sunday’ averages and easily leading the night in the demo; read recap. American Idol: 5 Changes We Would Make!

Bookending Idol, AFV (4.9 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.5 mil/0.4) both returned up.

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes (8.1 mil/0.6) delivered Sunday’s largest audience. The Equalizer (7 mil/0.5, read recap) was down from its last fresh (and NFL-boosted) episode, while NCIS: LA (5.4 mil/0.5) and SWAT (3.6 mil/0.4) returned steady.

Relocated from Monday nights, The CW’s March (157K/0.0) hit season lows.

Over on Fox, The Simpsons (1.4 mil/0.4) hit at least season lows, while The Great North (940K/0.3), Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.4) and Family Guy (1.2 mil/0.4) all ticked down.

