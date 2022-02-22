Good Doctor Casts Aly and AJ Michalka as Fractured Sister Act — First Look

Aly and AJ Michalka will struggle to find perfect harmony when the singing duo guest-stars on the March 7 episode of The Good Doctor. Good Doctor: Burning Qs Ahead of Feb. 28 Return

TVLine can exclusively reveal that the siblings will play a fictitious sister act—err, former sister act, on the ABC medical drama. In the episode, titled “Yippee Ki-Yay,” Andrews tries to please Salen by taking on the high-profile case of a famous pop star who is determined to get her voice back — even if it means undergoing a high-risk procedure.

Goldbergs vet AJ will play Nelly, the aforementioned Patient of the Week who lost her voice due to injuries sustained in a car accident. She maintains a close (though slightly strained) relationship with older sister/onetime singing partner Lexi (iZombie‘s Aly), who has since gone on to superstardom.

The Michalka Sisters, who release music as Aly & AJ, have four studio albums (and multiple EPs) under their belt, including 2021’s A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun. Their shared acting credits include the 2006 Disney Channel original movie Cow Belles, the 2007 MTV film Super Sweet 16: The Movie, and select episodes of The CW’s short-lived drama Hellcats. They last appeared on screen together in the 2015 indie Weepah Way for Now.

As previously reported, The Good Doctor Season 5 is set to resume Monday, Feb. 28 (at 10/9c; watch trailer). The veteran procedural’s fall run had focused largely on Shaun and Lea’s journey to the altar — that was, until Shaun called off his wedding. During the Nov. 22 episode, Lea confronted her husband-to-be about manipulating his patient satisfaction scores, which he deemed an unforgivable betrayal. Later, after Ethicure’s penny pinching resulted in the avoidable death of a premature baby, Dr. Murphy broke down in the St. Bonaventure pharmacy and told his fiancée that he could no longer marry her. The scene earned series star Freddie Highmore the title of TVLine’s Performer of the Week.

Scroll down for an exclusive first look at Aly and AJ’s guest stint, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to their appearance on The Good Doctor.