The Good Doctor Sets Early Return Date at ABC — Watch Trailer

The Good Doctor will scrub in for the remainder of Season 5 much sooner than expected. The Good Doctor: 10 Burning Questions Ahead of Season 5's Return

TVLine has confirmed that the Freddie Highmore medical drama will return Monday, Feb. 28 at 10/9c, following ABC’s yanking of struggling freshman drama Promised Land, which is being pulled after five episodes.

The Good Doctor‘s fall run had focused largely on Shaun and Lea’s journey to the altar — that was, until Shaun called off his wedding. During the Nov. 22 episode, Lea confronted her husband-to-be about manipulating his patient satisfaction scores, which he deemed an unforgivable betrayal. Later, after Ethicure’s penny pinching resulted in the avoidable death of a premature baby, Dr. Murphy broke down in the St. Bonaventure pharmacy and told his fiancée that he could no longer marry her. (The episode earned Highmore the title of TVLine’s Performer of the Week; for a complete recap, click here.)

The beginning of Season 5 also saw the promotion of Osvaldo Benavides to series regular… only for Mateo to disappear after four episodes.

The Good Doctor currently stars Highmore (as Dr. Murphy), Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke), Bria Samoné Henderson (as Dr. Jordan Allen), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park) and Paige Spara (as St. Bonaventure head of IT Lea Dilallo).