ABC Pulling Low-Rated Promised Land Off Schedule; Remaining Season 1 Episodes Hulu-Bound

It’s unhappy hour in Promised Land: ABC is pulling the wine-soaked Latino soap off the air after amid low ratings. The Good Doctor: 10 Burning Questions Ahead of Season 5's Return

The show will exit ABC following the airing of Episode 5 on Monday, Feb. 21. Promised Land‘s final five Season 1 episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu, beginning with Episode 6 on Tuesday, March 1.

As a result, The Good Doctor is coming off the bench early — Monday, Feb. 28, to be exact — with the second half of its current fifth season. The medical drama was initially pegged to return in April after Promised Land wrapped its inaugural 10-episode run.

“Promised Land is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud,” an ABC rep states. “We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”

Across its first four episodes, Promised Land has posted a mere 0.2 demo rating each week, while its audience has steadily declined (from 1.9 million to 1.5 million total viewers.). With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, its first episodes averaged 2.9 mil and a 0.3, besting only fellow freshman Queens in total audience and placing last in the demo among all ABC dramas.

Described as an “epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latino family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley,” Promised Land John Ortiz (Messiah), Bellamy Young (Scandal), Cecilia Suárez (La casa de las flores), Augusto Aguilera (Made for Love), Christina Ochoa (A Million Little Things), Mariel Molino (Papis muy padres), Tonatiuh (Vida), Katya Martín (The Affair) and relative newcomers Andres Velez and Rolando Chusan.