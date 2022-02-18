Ratings: College Jeopardy! Ties High, Winter Olympics Improves on Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Thursday coverage of the Winter Olympics — the women’s figure skating free skate included — averaged 7.4 million total viewers, up 21 percent from Wednesday’s audience low for the Beijing games.
ABC’s latest round of the Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament led the rest of Thursday’s TV pack, matching its second-largest audience thus far (4.6 mil) and tying its demo high (with a 0.6 rating).
Over on Fox, Joe Millionaire (1.6 mil/0.3), Call Me Kat (1.6 mil/0.3) and Pivoting (1 milk/0.2) were all steady in the demo, though the latter tied its second-smallest audience yet.
