Ratings: College Jeopardy! Ties High, Winter Olympics Improves on Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Thursday coverage of the Winter Olympics — the women’s figure skating free skate included — averaged 7.4 million total viewers, up 21 percent from Wednesday’s audience low for the Beijing games. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

ABC’s latest round of the Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament led the rest of Thursday’s TV pack, matching its second-largest audience thus far (4.6 mil) and tying its demo high (with a 0.6 rating).

Over on Fox, Joe Millionaire (1.6 mil/0.3), Call Me Kat (1.6 mil/0.3) and Pivoting (1 milk/0.2) were all steady in the demo, though the latter tied its second-smallest audience yet.

