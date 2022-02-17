TV Ratings: I Can See Your Voice Eyes Low, The Chase Steady With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s I Can See Your Voice this Wednesday drew 2 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, dipping in the demo to an all-time low. The 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Leading out of that, Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

NBC’s primetime broadcast Winter Olympics coverage averaged 6.1 mil and a 1.1 — among its lowest nights thus far.

Over on ABC, Jeopardy! National College Championship (4.5 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week. The Chase followed with 3 mil/0.3 — marking its best audience of 2022 and steady in the demo — and then its finale’s 2.5 mil/0.3.

CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother (3 mil/0.5) drew its second largest audience of the season but dipped in the demo, while The Amazing Race (3.1 mil/0.4, read recap) slipped two tenths in the demo to season low.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.