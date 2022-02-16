Euphoria: HBO Boss Says 'It's Hard to Imagine' Series Without Zendaya

Is the end nigh for Euphoria?

Casey Bloys, HBO’s Chief Content Officer, previously conceded that the provocative high school drama has a relatively short shelf life because “I don’t think you want 30-year-olds playing” teenagers. So that begs the question: Could the just-ordered third season be the series’ last, especially in light of leading lady Zendaya‘s skyrocketing career?

“I will let [exec producer] Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about [that],” Bloys hedged to TVLine. “I’m very excited about what they’ve got planned [for Season 3]. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way.”

Asked if there exists a version of Euphoria without Zendaya’s Rue at its center should, say, the Spider-Man and Dune phenom choose to pursue her red-hot film career full-time, Bloys admits, “It’s hard to imagine doing [the] show without her, But, again, that would be something [for] her and Sam to discuss.”

Bloys, meanwhile, offers this assurance regarding Zendaya’s Euphoria future: “She’s going to be in Season 3.”

Euphoria‘s Season 2 finale airs Sunday, Feb. 27. (With reporting by Kim Roots)