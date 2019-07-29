Euphoria End Date: HBO Boss Concedes High School Drama Has 'a Time Limit'

RELATED STORIES Big Little Lies Season 3 Unlikely Because 'There's No Obvious Story'

Euphoria can’t last forever. Heck, it probably can’t last beyond a few seasons.

“Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go,” HBO president Casey Bloys concedes to TVLine of the boundary-pushing breakout teen drama, which was recently renewed for a second season. “There’s a time limit.”

That said, Bloys maintains that he and series creator Sam Levinson have not set an end date in stone. “We’ll follow [Sam’s] lead on that,” he says. “There is no set plan. But I don’t think you want 30-year-olds playing [high school students].”

In renewing the show for Season 2, HBO’s EVP of programming, Francesca Orsi, heralded the “incredible world” Levinson has created, adding, “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Debuting last month in the post-Big Little Lies time slot on Sunday nights, Euphoria offers an unflinching look at teenage life, with copious amounts of sex, drugs and violence.

Euphoria is set to wrap its first season this Sunday.