The actor who plays a beloved Yellowstone ranch hand won’t be alongside his co-stars when they attend this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd on the Paramount Network series, recently posted a video to his Instagram account announcing that he would not be at the ceremony because it requires attendees to show proof of having been received the COVID vaccine.

After apologizing for his absence, Smith said, “I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”

He later added, “It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

The Yellowstone cast is nominated for Best Drama Ensemble at this year’s awards, which will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8/7c. (See a list of TV nominees here.)

In Season 4 of Yellowstone, Lloyd’s flirtation with much-younger woman Laramie went so belly up that the veteran ranch hand wound up stabbing romantic rival rival Walker (and, for good measure, smashing his blasted guitar). He was ultimately allowed to continue on the payroll only after receiving a beat-down from surrogate son Rip.