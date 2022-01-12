SAG Awards 2022: Succession and Squid Game Lead Nominations; Yellowstone Snags Best Ensemble Nod

Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced via Instagram Live on Wednesday, and HBO’s Succession led the TV field with five total nods.
Finishing just behind Succession with four nominations apiece were Netflix’s breakout smash Squid Game and Apple TV+’s one-two punch of The Morning Show and Ted Lasso.
Also of note: Paramount Network phenom Yellowstone made the Best Drama Ensemble cut for the first time; Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building managed three nods, including for leads Martin Short and Steve Martin; and HBO’s buzzy “limited series” The White Lotus netted two nods (for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett).
The 2022 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8/7c — a return to normal-ish for the typically January-set awards, which last year were postponed until April due to COVID concerns. This year’s ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Check out the list of TV nominees below, then drop a comment with all of your reactions. (Our sister pub Deadline, meanwhile, has the film nominations.)
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston/The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung/Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss/The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook/Succession
Reese Witherspoon/The Morning Show
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox/Succession
Billy Crudup/The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin/Succession
Lee Jung-jae/Squid Game
Jeremy Strong/Succession
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Elle Fanning/The Great
Sandra Oh/The Chair
Jean Smart/Hacks
Juno Temple/Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham/Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTOR
Michael Douglas/The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein/Ted Lasso
Steve Martin/Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Jennifer Coolidge/The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo/Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley/Maid
Jean Smart/Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet/Mare of Easttown
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Murray Bartlett/The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac/Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton/Dopesick
Ewan McGregor/Halston
Evan Peters/Mare of Easttown
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
The SAG Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 27 and simulcast on TBS and TNT.