SAG Awards 2022: Succession and Squid Game Lead Nominations; Yellowstone Snags Best Ensemble Nod

Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced via Instagram Live on Wednesday, and HBO’s Succession led the TV field with five total nods. Golden Globes 2022: Succession and Hacks Lead TV Winners, Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Makes History

Finishing just behind Succession with four nominations apiece were Netflix’s breakout smash Squid Game and Apple TV+’s one-two punch of The Morning Show and Ted Lasso.

Also of note: Paramount Network phenom Yellowstone made the Best Drama Ensemble cut for the first time; Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building managed three nods, including for leads Martin Short and Steve Martin; and HBO’s buzzy “limited series” The White Lotus netted two nods (for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett).

The 2022 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8/7c — a return to normal-ish for the typically January-set awards, which last year were postponed until April due to COVID concerns. This year’s ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Check out the list of TV nominees below, then drop a comment with all of your reactions. (Our sister pub Deadline, meanwhile, has the film nominations.)

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston/The Morning Show

HoYeon Jung/Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss/The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook/Succession

Reese Witherspoon/The Morning Show

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox/Succession

Billy Crudup/The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin/Succession

Lee Jung-jae/Squid Game

Jeremy Strong/Succession

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning/The Great

Sandra Oh/The Chair

Jean Smart/Hacks

Juno Temple/Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham/Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR

Michael Douglas/The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein/Ted Lasso

Steve Martin/Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Coolidge/The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo/Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley/Maid

Jean Smart/Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet/Mare of Easttown

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Murray Bartlett/The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac/Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton/Dopesick

Ewan McGregor/Halston

Evan Peters/Mare of Easttown

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

The SAG Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 27 and simulcast on TBS and TNT.