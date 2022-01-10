The White Lotus: Aubrey Plaza to Star in Season 2 — Find Out Who She's Playing

RELATED STORIES Euphoria Premiere Recap: Face to Fez

We have absolutely zero reservations with this booking: Aubrey Plaza has snagged a suite at The White Lotus.

The Parks and Recreation and Legion vet has boarded the HBO dramedy’s upcoming second season as a series regular, TVLine has learned. She will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Plaza joins a cast that also includes The Sopranos‘ Michael Imperioli and Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge.

Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has yet to be confirmed (we’re hearing it’ll be somewhere in Europe).

Series creator Mike White will be back as EP/showrunner, writer and director. Additional EPs include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Plaza recently signed on to headline signing the hourlong Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming. Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez (who will write the pilot), the prospective series centers on a Nuyorican brother (The Affair’s Ramón Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.