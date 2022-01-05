The White Lotus Books The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli for Season 2 Role

RELATED STORIES The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge Set to Return for Season 2 of HBO Satire (Exclusive)

The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge Set to Return for Season 2 of HBO Satire (Exclusive) The White Lotus Poll Results: Who Do You Want to See Again in Season 2?

Pack your bags, Michael Imperioli… and then, uh, make sure no disgruntled hotel managers can access them.

The Sopranos vet has been tapped for a series-regular role in The White Lotus‘ upcoming second season, according to our sister site Deadline. He’ll appear in the sophomore run as Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with his son — a recent college graduate — and his elderly father.

Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new installments will leave Hawaii and take place at a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has yet to be confirmed. As TVLine exclusively reported in October, Jennifer Coolidge — who earned raves for her Season 1 work as Tanya McQuoid in the HBO series — is also set to come back for Season 2, though the premium cabler did not comment on her return.

In fact, in a poll conducted shortly after The White Lotus‘ first season finale, Coolidge’s Tanya was voted the character that TVLine readers most wanted to see reappear in Season 2, followed by Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda and Alexandra Daddario’s Rachel.

Imperioli is best known for his turn as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, a role he reprised via voiceover in 2021 for the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. More recently, the actor’s TV credits have included Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0 and Californication.