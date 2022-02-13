Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and More Team Up for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show — Watch and Grade It

Five of the biggest names in hip-hop pooled their talents on Sunday for an all-star Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. Super Bowl 2022: Best and Worst Commercials

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar shared the stage, pulling from their collective catalogue to deliver some of the biggest hits from the past few decades.

Songs like “The Next Episode,” “California Love,” “Family Affair,” “No More Drama,” “Alright,” “Forgot About Dre,” and “Lose Yourself” were all well-represented. We even got special appearances from 50 Cent (“In Da Club”) and Anderson .Paak.

Watch segments of the halftime show performance below (or click here to watch the full video on YouTube).

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/Edsw6xmOPF — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said when the lineup was announced back in September. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

There was some speculation that Snoop wouldn’t be participating in the halftime show, which came just days after the rapper was sued for sexual assault, but Snoop — who emphatically refutes the unidentified plaintiff’s claims — was in fact very present for the performance. He also coached and co-hosted Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVIII with Martha Stewart earlier in the day.

Other musical moments from this year’s Super Bowl included Mickey Guyton’s performance of the National Anthem, Jhené Aiko’s take on “America the Beautiful,” and Mary Mary doing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch this year’s star-studded halftime show, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.