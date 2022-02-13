Mickey Guyton Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI — Watch and Grade It

Country crooner Mickey Guyton took the field at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Sunday to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Performing this particular song at a professional sporting event was also a full-circle moment for Guyton, who has previously stated that watching LeAnn Rimes’ performance of the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers game inspired her to pursue a career in music.

Watch Guyton’s performance below:

Of course, this was hardly Guyton’s first high-profile TV performance. She has previously taken the stage at major events like the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, the CMA Awards, the CMT Music Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and even the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Guyton’s debut studio album Remember Her Name was released in September 2021 by Capitol Records Nashville. The 16-track offering includes singles like “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and “Black Like Me,” as well as a cover of Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy.”

The country star joins a long, esteemed list of heavy hitters to have performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Recent performers have included Demi Lovato (2020), Gladys Knight (2019), Pink (2018), Luke Bryan (2017) and Lady Gaga (2016).

Hit PLAY on the video above to experience Guyton’s rendition of the National Anthem, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.