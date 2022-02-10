New Amsterdam Taps Veronica Mars Vet Adam Rose as Mysterious Adversary

It looks like Adam Rose is going to be giving the New Amsterdam docs a tough time: The Veronica Mars actor (and TikTok star) will guest on the NBC medical drama as a bartender who becomes a surprising antagonist for the doctors, TVLine has learned exclusively. He will appear in two episodes.

In addition to playing Mac’s college boyfriend Max on Veronica Mars, Rose’s other TV credits include L.A.’s Finest, Carol’s Second Act and Merry Happy Whatever.

When New Amsterdam last aired on Jan. 25, the hospital had undergone a major shakeup: After learning about The Resistance and their covert morgue surgeries, Veronica summoned Floyd, Lauren, Iggy, Dr. Wilder, Dr. Castries and the rest of their rebellious cohorts. In a surprise twist, it was revealed that it was actually Floyd, not Dr. Castries, who spilled the beans and came to Veronica with his concerns about the off-the-books surgeries.

While Veronica decided to keep Dr. Wilder and Dr. Castries employed because their departments are profitable, Lauren was let go and Iggy was removed as the head of Psych. The turmoil prompted Helen to tell her beau Max to stay in New York and fight for New Amsterdam, then come back to her.

New Amsterdam next airs a new episode on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10/9c.