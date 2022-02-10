Immigrant: Andrew Rannells to Play Murray Bartlett's Love Interest in Chippendales Miniseries at Hulu

Hulu has done a little matchmaking ahead of Valentine’s Day, tapping Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) to play Murray Bartlett’s beau in its upcoming Chippendales miniseries Immigrant, TVLine has learned.

Starring Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Immigrant tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. Across its eight episodes, the limited series will detail “the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per its official logline.

Rannells is set to recur as the rich-kid investor in Chippendales New York, who’s also the love interest of Bartlett’s charming and fast-talking producer/choreographer Nick De Noia.

In addition to Black Monday — which was recently cancelled at Showtime after three seasons — Rannells’ TV credits include Girls5eva and Girls, as well as extensive voice work on series like Big Mouth and Invincible.

Immigrant‘s cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford (B Positive), who’ll play the wife of Nanjiani’s character. The series will be written by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, who serves as an EP alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi.

Does Rannells’ casting pique your interest in Immigrant? Give us your thoughts in a comment below!