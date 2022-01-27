Black Monday and Work in Progress Both Cancelled at Showtime

Black Monday has gone bust: Showtime has cancelled its Wall Street satire after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Actor Paul Scheer, who played trader Keith Shankar on the dark comedy, first broke the news of Black Monday‘s axing on his Twitch stream Thursdays with Rob & Paul, where he joked to co-host Rob Huebel that he was boycotting all Showtime programming after the premium cabler cancelled his series.

“I guess we haven’t said it. Let’s say Black Monday was not renewed,” Scheer said. “It’s been a known factor for months and months and months, but I guess no one has officially said it. But now I have.”

“We can confirm that Black Monday will not be moving forward with a fourth season,” Showtime said in a statement. “Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons.”

Created by Caspe (Happy Endings) and Cahan (Marry Me), Black Monday followed the employees at Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to Oct. 19, 1987, better known as the real-life global stock market crash called Black Monday. The Season 3 finale — which ended with Cheadle’s Mo heading to the hospital after taking a bullet for Hall’s Dawn — now serves as its series finale.

Showtime has also cancelled fellow comedy Work in Progress after two seasons. The series starred Abby McEnany as Abby, a depressed woman who plans to take her own life if it doesn’t improve in the next 180 days.

“Right before the thanksgiving holiday, I got the extremely disappointing news from the execs at Showtime that Work in Progress was not going to be picked up for a third season. It was a major bummer,” executive producer and showrunner Lilly Wachowski wrote in a Twitter thread on Thursday. “I am grateful to Showtime for giving us the opportunity to make this super queer and beautiful show. But I am also not content or happy to just be here. Something has to change.

“This industry should be pushed to create more meaningful support systems for the art that they help create,” Wachowski continued. “Shows like Gentefied and Vida and South Side (why the hell hasn’t this show been picked up yet!? Its fantastic!) and Shrill and Work in Progress need more meaningful commitments than just an intersection between art and commerce or a deal with the devil… And if any executive is seeing this our show is available!!!”

In its own statement, Showtime said, “We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of Work in Progress and were thrilled to spotlight the enormous talents of Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski and the entire cast and creative team. We look forward to having our subscribers continue to discover this special series on Showtime’s streaming platforms for years to come.”

Both cancellations are reflected on our Cable Renewal Scorecard.