Annaleigh Ashford Joins Hulu's Chippendales Limited Series Immigrant

B Positive‘s Annaleigh Ashford will moonlight as Kumail Nanjiani’s wife in Hulu’s forthcoming Chippendales origin story Immigrant, TVLine has learned. Bull Cancellation: The CBS Drama's Tumultuous 6-Season Run Revisited

Starring Nanjiani as Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the limited series chronicles the “insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per Hulu.

Ashford will play Steve’s other half Irene, an accountant by trade who shares her hubby’s passion for tax loopholes and revenue expansion. Shy and unassuming at first, Irene steadily finds her footing within the company, growing into a formidable behind-the-scenes powerhouse.

The cast also includes White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, a producer/choreographer responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become.

The eight-part series will be written by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, who serves as an EP alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi.