The Rookie Sets Backdoor Spinoff Pilot With Niecy Nash as Newbie FBI Agent

What if The Rookie, but with an FBI agent?

The light ABC procedural will answer that question with a double-episode backdoor pilot that guest-stars Niecy Nash (of TNT’s just-ended Claws) as Simone Clark, an older-than-typical FBI rookie. 10 Nixed Spinoffs We Wish We'd Seen

Nash’s presumably 50something character is described as “a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred — and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy,” akin to how Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan entered the LAPD at the age of 45.

In the yet-to-be-scheduled backdoor pilot episodes, Officer Nolan and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Those back-to-back episodes will thus set the stage for a potential spinoff set in the same universe as The Rookie, allowing characters to move back and forth.

“I’m so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water,” Nash said in a statement. “The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

The Rookie resumes its 22-episode season on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c.

