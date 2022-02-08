Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Hints at Season 3 Premiere Time Jump, Teases Rivalry With Coach Nate's West Ham

Ted Lasso Season 3 might be a ways off, but we already have some fresh intel on what to expect after that game-changing Season 2 cliffhanger.

The Oct. 8 finale saw Nick Mohammed’s radically transformed Nate lash out at Ted, then resign as AFC Richmond’s assistant coach and take a job as head coach of Rupert’s newly acquired West Ham United, setting up a bitter rivalry come Season 3.

Asked what he can reveal about where the new episodes pick up, series co-creator/star Brendan Hunt (aka Coach Beard) serves up a delicious teaser that actually tells us quite a lot.

“Well, we don’t like to do the same thing twice,” Hunt says. “In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We’ve never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that’s something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice — home and away, because that’s how it goes.”

For those unfamiliar with the English Premier League schedule, a season typically begins in August and ends in May — and since Ted Lasso Season 2 concluded at the end of a season, we can deduce that there will be a two-month time jump upon the series’ return, assuming we pick up on (or close to) the first match of the year.

Hunt’s tease also confirms that Coach Lasso and Richmond will face Coach Shelley and West Ham not once, but twice over the course of 12 episodes.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Ted Lasso‘s return is delayed due to a later-than-usual production start. Whereas Seasons 1 and 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy bowed in August and July, respectively, Hunt told us that viewers should anticipate a slightly later premiere date for Season 3.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt said. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

Are you looking forward to seeing how Nate’s turn to the dark side shakes out in Season 3? Hit the comments with your hopes for the series’ (eventual) return.