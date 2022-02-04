The L Word: Generation Q Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

The good word on The L Word: Generation Q is that the Showtime series has been renewed for a third season — four months after its sophomore finale aired. Cable TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

The news comes on the heels of Showtime renewing freshman hit Yellowjackets, but pulling the plug on Black Monday and Work in Progress.

A follow-up to the OG 2004-09 L Word series, Generation Q’s second season followed Bette (played by Jennifer Beals) ass she dealt with Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) and Carrie’s (guest star Rosie O’Donnell) engagement, as well as daughter Angie’s (Jordan Hull) search for her birth father.

Shane (Katherine Moennig) meanwhile ramped up her business and her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton); hot new author Alice (Leisha Hailey) wrestled with her own complicated feelings for her book editor; a newly single Dani (Arienne Mandi) leaned on Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) during her father’s trial; Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) and Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) tried hard to make it work despite Finley’s spiraling addiction; and friends Micah (Leo Sheng) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other.

“What results of all these complex affairs of life and love will be revealed in Season 3” (premiering later this year), says Showtime.

