Yellowjackets Renewed for Season 2

Here’s something for Yellowjackets fans to buzz about: Showtime has renewed the thriller for Season 2, halfway through its freshman run, TVLine has learned.

“Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at the premium cabler. “We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson] and Jonathan [Lisco], along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in Season 2.”

In a statement of their own, Lyle, Nickerson and Lisco added, “We are beyond grateful for the incredible support we’ve received for this show — both from Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, David Nevins, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar and the rest of the fantastic Showtime team, and from our growing team of ‘Citizen Detectives’ at home. We can’t wait to continue telling this story with our amazing cast and crew. The saga continues!”

Yellowjackets — which indeed made TVLine’s list of the 20 best TV shows of 2021 — centers on a group of female high school soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. As the show chronicles the events immediately after the crash — in which the young women transform from a complicated-but-thriving team to savage clans — it also catches up with the characters as adults (played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress), “proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

New episodes of Yellowjackets air Sundays at 10/9c on Showtime, with the Season 1 finale set for Sunday, Jan. 16. Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the sophomore pickup.

