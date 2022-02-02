Michael K. Williams: 4 Men Arrested in The Wire Star's Overdose Death

The men who allegedly sold Michael K. Williams the drugs on which he fatally overdosed have been arrested, The New York Times reports.

Williams, the star of TV series including The Wire and Lovecraft Country, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment in September 2021. He was 54.

New York City’s medical examiner determined that the death was an accidental overdose; the official cause of death was “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.” Williams had spoken in the past about his battle with addiction, which began when he was 19.

On Wednesday, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that an investigation into a drug-trafficking organization that began in early 2021 led to surveillance-video footage of Williams purchasing the drugs. The four defendants named in the criminal complaint are Irvin Cartagena; Hector Robles, Carlos Macci and Luiz Cruz, all of Brooklyn.

Per the complaint, the group continued to sell its product even after becoming aware that Williams had died after taking it.

Williams’ many TV credits included Boardwalk Empire, Community, The Spoils Before Dying, The Night Of, When We Rise, Hap and Leonard, When They See Us and voice work on F Is for Family.