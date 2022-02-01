TV Ratings: Betty White Special Places Second, Cleaning Lady Adds Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s celebration of the late Betty White on Monday night drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, placing second for the night in both measures (and more than doubling Ordinary Joe‘s week-ago finale, because someone was gonna ask). TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Opening NBC’s night, Kenan (averaging 1.7 mil/0.2) dipped yet again with its season-ending, pre-Olympics double pump, while That’s My Jam (2.3 mil/0.4) was steady.

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.7 mil/0.7, read recap) and The Cleaning Lady (3.4 mil/0.5, read post mortem) both added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC’s The Bachelor (3.4 mil/0.7) dipped but still tied for the Monday dem o win. Promised Land (1.7 mil/0.2, read post mortem) dropped some precious eyeballs in Week 2.

Over on The CW, March (310K/0.1) added viewers while steady in the demo; 4400 (320K/0.1) shed viewers while rising in the demo.

