Rachel Maddow Taking MSNBC Hiatus

Rachel Maddow will be a scarce presence on MSNBC in February.

Business Insider reports that the Maddow will be taking several weeks off of her prime time show to focus on other projects, including a new podcast and a feature film (both within the NBCUniversal family).

Maddow will reportedly make the announcement on tonight’s Rachel Maddow Show, with her hiatus kicking in following this Friday’s telecast.

A series of rotating hosts will fill in for Maddow in MSNBC’s 9 pm slot.

Back in August, Maddow signed a new multi-year deal with MSNBC’s parent company NBCUniversal. Under the terms of the agreement, she is widely expected to transition her five-day-a-week show into a weekly format in the near future.

The host reportedly considered exiting the cabler to launch her own media venture, but ultimately decided to stay in the NBCU family.

Throughout her career, Maddow has proven successful in the world of podcasting with her seven-episode 2018 series titled Bag Man, which told the story of former U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew. Later that year, MSNBC featured Betrayal, her 2018 documentary special focusing on the 1968 election and how President Nixon seemed willing to collude with a foreign government to win it. In addition, her book Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth was published in 2019, and focused on the effects of the oil and gas industries on the world, at large.