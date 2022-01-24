This Is Us Sneak Peek: Jack Prepares for an Achingly Sad, Solo Journey

As you might’ve guessed from the final moments of last week’s This Is Us, Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c) is quite the emotional journey for Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack.

And as it turns out, it’s also a lengthy literal journey, as we learn in this exclusive sneak peek at the hour.

In the clip above, Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack prepares to drive to his recently deceased mother’s place to put her affairs in order ahead of the funeral. There’s a snow storm getting underway outside, and Jack is hastening to get on the road before the icy conditions make the drive treacherous.

Still, Mandy Moore’s Rebecca worries about her grieving husband making the trip alone. When she suggests that she and the kids come along, he gently shuts her down. “I’ve done the math,” he jokes. “Three 6-year-olds on a four-hour car ride? It ain’t worth it.”

She protests that “you’re our guy, Jack,” but he stands firm in his desire to travel alone. Plus, he points out, the kids barely knew his mom, Marilyn, whom they haven’t seen in years; for most of their lives, she’s been “just a voice on the other end of the telephone.”

Rebecca’s dismay is interrupted by the arrival of The Big Three, who respond to the death of their grandmother with age-appropriate nonchalance. Press PLAY on the video above to watch Sad Jack get ready to go, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the final season so far.