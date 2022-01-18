The White Lotus: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco Join Season 2

RELATED STORIES The White Lotus: Aubrey Plaza to Star in Season 2 — Find Out Who She's Playing

The White Lotus is quickly running out of rooms!

Four additional actors — Oscar winner and Mythic Quest star F. Murray Abraham, among them — have boarded the upcoming second season of Mike White’s resort-set HBO dramedy as series regulars, TVLine has learned.

Also newly cast in the anticipated follow-up: Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road).

The quartet join the previously cast Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and, as TVLine first reported, Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge.

Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic (Imperioli) and grandson Albie (DiMarco). Richardson, meanwhile, co-stars as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has yet to be confirmed (we’re hearing it’ll be somewhere in Europe).

White will be back as EP/showrunner, writer and director. Additional EPs include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.