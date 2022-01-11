Jimmy Kimmel Mourns 'Sweetest Man' Bob Saget in Emotional Tribute: 'Unlike Me, He Was a Good Person' — Watch

RELATED STORIES John Stamos 'Gutted' by Bob Saget Death: 'I Am In Utter Shock'

Jimmy Kimmel was overcome with emotion on Monday night as he added to the many tributes pouring in for late comedian Bob Saget.

“If you read anything about Bob online last night… a word that came up a lot was ‘the sweetest,’ and Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” Kimmel began in the video above, voice breaking as he addressed Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s home audience before his studio audience arrived for Monday’s taping. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people.”

Kimmel went on to remember Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, as the life of every party, because Saget “had something funny to say about everything, and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never. If there were people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself. Unlike me, he was a good person.”

After acknowledging Saget’s years-long commitment to championing scleroderma research — Saget’s sister Gay died of the disease in 1994 — Kimmel tearfully recited an email he’d received from the Full House actor not long ago, in which Saget suggested that he and Kimmel go out to dinner and “talk about how lucky we are that we have [our kids].”

“We did do that many times,” Kimmel remembered. “He was very kind to everyone, and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.”

Kimmel ended the tribute by cuing up a 2017 clip of his show, in which Saget and Full House co-star/longtime friend John Stamos eulogized comedian Don Rickles, who had passed away earlier that year. The memory moved Kimmel to tears once more, but he felt that viewers should see a small portion of the “beautiful conversation” that Saget, Stamos and Kimmel had during the episode.

Saget’s death was confirmed on Jan. 9 by the Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but the Sheriff’s Office said no signs of foul play or drug use were found upon initial examination. Watch Kimmel’s full tribute above.