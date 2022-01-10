TV Ratings: Call Me Kat Enjoys Another NFL-Boosted Premiere, Rookie Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Call Me Kat opened Season 2 on Sunday night with 4.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating (per fast finals) — its best numbers since its yesr-ago series opener, which also was specially scheduled to lead out of season-ending NFL games. Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

The launch of the sitcom Pivoting in turn retained 2.3 mil and a 0.5.

Call Me Kat earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B” (read recap), while Pivoting scored a “B+” (read recap). Both comedies make their regular time slot debuts this Thursday, leading out of Joe Millionaire.

Closing out Fox’s night, Bob’s Burgers did 1.3 mil/0.5, followed by Family Guy‘s 1.3 mil/0.4.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Sunday Night Football‘s season finale (14.7 mil/4.0) was right on par with last week’s preliminary numbers.

ABC | AFV (4.5 mil/0.4) dipped, while Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (4.4 mil/0.5) was steady. Both Supermarket Sweep (2.5 mil/0.5) and The Rookie (2.8 mil/0.4) ticked up, respectively hitting and tying season highs in the demo.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to major delays, 60 Minutes is currently reporting 9.9 mil and a 1.3, The Equalizer (7.3 mil/0.6) is up, and both NCIS: LA (5.2 mil/0.5) and SWAT (3.9 mil/0.4) are steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!