The Morning Show Renewed For Season 3 at Apple TV+ With New Showrunner

The Morning Show, unlike Mitch Kessler, lives on! (Too soon?)

Apple TV+ has renewed the drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The renewal comes with a behind-the-scenes switch: Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) will take over as showrunner/executive producer, replacing Kerry Ehrin in the role. Ehrin, who is developing series with the streaming service under a previously announced overall deal, will continue as a consultant with the show

The drama’s polarizing second season saw the death of Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler, who in Season 1 had been outed as a habitual sexual abuser and fired from the titular morning show. Mitch spent most of Season 2 in Italy where, after a visit from his former co-anchor Alex (played by Aniston), he died in a car accident that took place around the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. On a related note, Alex contracted COVID during her time in Italy. Meanwhile, fellow Morning Show host Bradley Jackson (played by Witherspoon) started dating a woman (Julianna Margulies’ Laura Peterson), dealt with a visit from her troubled brother and was on the receiving end of a surprising “I love you” from boss Cory Elison (played by Billy Crudup) in the finale. (For more on the hour, read our interview with Witherspoon and Crudup.)

The Season 2 finale began streaming on Nov. 19, 2021.

What do you think about The Morning Show‘s fate? Sound off in the comments!