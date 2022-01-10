Robert Durst, Convicted Murderer and Subject of HBO's The Jinx, Dead at 78

Robert Durst, a real estate heir who seemed to admit to murder during the filming of the HBO documentary The Jinx, died Monday, The New York Times reports. He was 78.

At his time of death, Durst was a prisoner serving a life sentence at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, Calif. Per his lawyer, Durst went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived while undergoing tests at the San Joaquin General Hospital.

In September 2021, Durst was convicted of killing his friend, Susan Berman. The Jinx: The Lives and Deaths of Robert Durst, which aired in 2015, chronicled the suspicions that Durst had been involved in that murder, as well as the killing of his first wife and the death and dismemberment of one of his neighbors.

In a hot-mic moment in the docuseries’ finale, Durst (who is off camera) wears his microphone into a bathroom and starts talking himself. “There it is. You’re caught,” he says, just after the documentarians have confronted him with evidence that makes it appear as though he were involved in Berman’s murder. “You’re right, of course. But, you can’t imagine. Arrest him.” Then he says: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The day before the the finale aired, Durst was arrested in New Orleans on charges of first-degree murder in Berman’s death, which took place in 2000. He later maintained he was under the influence of methamphetamines during the interview that aired in the finale.

Durst’s guilty verdict came after a five-month trial; he was sentenced to life imprisonment without possibility of parole. Durst was never charged in connection with the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen; at trial, he admitted to killing his neighbor, Morris Black, but was acquitted on self-defense. He denied killing Berman.