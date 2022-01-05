Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Watch Declan Murphy's First Scene With Rollins & Co. in Winter Premiere

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess and Ruzek Take a Big Step, Face an Uphill Battle

If you’re wondering how things will go when Law & Order: SVU‘s Det. Amanda Rollins comes face-to-face with Capt. Declan Murphy after all this time… have we got a sneak peek for you.

The procedural’s winter premiere, airing Thursday at 9/8c (NBC), heralds the return of Donal Logue as Murphy. In Seasons 15-17, Murphy was an undercover officer who became romantically involved with Kelli Giddish’s Rollins; though they didn’t last as a couple, he is the father of Rollins’ elder daughter, Jesse.

In the exclusive clip above, Rollins, Benson and Fin are brought into the fold by Chief McGrath, who announces that SVU will assist Murphy’s team with a rash of recent, seemingly coordinated hate crimes. But Declan won’t be the only face familiar to faithful viewers: Sgt. Hasim Khaldun (played by Ari’el Stachel), who helped SVU out in Seasons 21 and 22, and Det. Mia Ruz (Cyndee Rivera), whom we met when she was working at Bronx SVU under Criminal Intent alum Carolyn Barek.

Benson & Co. also meet another member of the Hate Crimes task force who should look familiar: He’s played by Jason Biggs (the American Pie films, Orange Is the New Black).

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to see Murphy back in action — and to see Rollins' reaction