Space Force Season 2 to Blast Off in February — See First Photos

Gen. Mark Naird will return to action this winter: Space Force Season 2 will premiere on Feb. 18, Netflix announced Monday.

The series, which was renewed in November 2020, likely will feel a bit different in its sophomore run. As part of a “creative revamp,” Norm Hiscock (Parsks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has joined Greg Daniels as co-showrunner; Jimmy O. Yang, who plays Dr. Chan Kaifang, now also is a member of the show’s writing staff. In addition, production on the comedy has moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver.

Space Force, which began streaming in May 2020, stars Carell (The Office) as Naird, a decorated pilot who is tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Despite his skepticism about the job, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists are tasked by the White House with achieving total space dominance.

Season 2 will consist of seven 30-minute episodes. In addition to Carell and Yang, the returning cast includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and Don Lake.

