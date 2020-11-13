Space Force Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Will Get 'Creative Revamp'

Somebody crank up “Kokomo,” because Space Force is coming back. The Steve Carell comedy has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will also undergo a “creative revamp,” with Norm Hiscock (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) joining Greg Daniels as co-showrunner and production moving from Los Angeles to Vancouver in an effort to cut costs. Co-star Jimmy O. Yang will also join the show’s writing staff.

Space Force, which dropped its first season in May, stars Carell (The Office) as Gen. Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot who is tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Despite his skepticism about the job, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists are tasked by the White House with achieving total space dominance. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The cast also includes Lisa Kudrow (Friends), John Malkovich (The New Pope), Diana Silvers (Booksmart), Tawny Newsome (Brockmire), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Yang (Silicon Valley). Daniels, who previously worked with Carell on The Office, served as showrunner on Season 1.

Following Space Force‘s launch earlier this year, TVLine readers gave Episode 1 an average grade of “C+.”

Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Space Force‘s good news. Are you glad the show is returning?