This Is Us Final Season Premiere Video: The Beginning of the End for 'KaToby'?

At first glance, this exclusive sneak peek at This Is Us‘ final season premiere isn’t anything to be alarmed about. Toby’s just away for work! And he remembered Kate’s birthday! All is well… right?

But those of us who watched the flash-forward at the end of the Season 5 finale know that, at some point a few years down the road, Kate and Toby are no longer married. And maybe that’s making us view all things ‘KaToby’ through an ominous lens, but it sure seems like Mrs. Damon is not 100 percent satisfied with their conversation in this video from the Season 6 premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 4 (NBC, 9/8c).

In addition to learning what an out-of-town Toby has planned for his missus on her special day, we find out that Nicky has been staying with Rebecca and Miguel now that he’s in California for a while — which might be one piece of the puzzle explaining why Nicky, of all people, is sitting by Rebecca’s deathbed in another of the series’ ongoing flash-forwards.

And hey, maybe we’re reading too much into the look on Kate’s face at the end of the call. You be the judge. Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your take on the Damons’ latest interaction.