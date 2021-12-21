Wheel of Time Dominates Nielsen Streaming Rankings in Debut; One-and-Done Cowboy Bebop Lands at No. 6

RELATED STORIES Wheel of Time Star Teases Finale Face-Off, Season 2's Higher Stakes

Wheel of Time Star Teases Finale Face-Off, Season 2's Higher Stakes Cowboy Bebop Writer Mourns Quick Cancellation

The Wheel of Time channeled itself a primo spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart ranking the Top 10 original series for the week of Nov. 15.

With just a few days of eligibility for this measuring period, Prime Video’s already-renewed fantasy saga adaptation (which bowed on Nov. 19) debuted at No. 1 with 1.6 billion minutes viewed across its first three episodes — making it the second most-watched Prime Video original since Hunters (in February 2020).

Nielsen notes that Wheel of Time is attracting a “slightly older audience profile” than most streaming titles, with 65 percent coming from the 35-64 age range, and the highest concentration of 50-64 of any show on this latest list.

TVLine readers gave Wheel of Time‘s first three episodes an average grade of “B+”; catch up on all our Wheel of Time coverage.

Tiger King placed second this week with 685 minutes viewed across 13 total episodes, followed by The Great British Baking Show, YOU and the previous champ, Narcos: Mexico.

Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of Nov. 15 were Netflix’s one-and-done Cowboy Bebop — making its own chart debut at No. 6, with 414 minutes viewed across 10 episodes — Big Mouth, Maid, Locke & Key and Hellbound.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.