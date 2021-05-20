TVLine Items: Jack Reacher Casting, Wheel of Time Renewed and More

Amazon Prime’s upcoming Jack Reacher series has tapped Rizzoli & Isles vet Bruce McGill for a political position: The actor will play the series-regular role of Mayor Teale, “who comes from a long line of Southern gentlemen who have run Margrave for decades,” our sister site Deadline reports.

Alan Ritchson (Titans) stars as the title character in Reacher, with the first season based on author Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor. The cast also includes Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, a private investigator who is Reacher’s best friend; Hugh Thompson (Diggstown, Pure) as Baker, the head cop of Margrave who hates Detective Oscar Finlay (iZombie‘s Malcolm Goodwin); and Willa Fitzgerald (Dare Me) as police officer Roscoe Conklin.

Nick Santora (Scorpion) is attached to write and serve as showrunner; Child is also an EP.

* Amazon Prime has renewed the upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time for Season 2, as production on the forthcoming first season wraps in the Czech Republic.

* Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Jamie Hector (Bosch) will star in the HBO limited series We Own This City, from The Wire EP David Simon and producer George Pelecanos, per Deadline. The six-hour drama chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

* The dark comedy series The End, starring Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, Succession) and Frances O’Connor (The Missing, Mr. Selfridge), will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, July 18 at 8/7c on Showtime. Watch a trailer for the co-production between Sky UK and Foxtel Australia:

* Peacock has released a trailer for Vanderpump Dogs, premiering Wednesday, June 9:

