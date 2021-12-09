Cowboy Bebop Cancelled at Netflix

The Bebop has been grounded: Netflix has cancelled its live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation after just one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the cult hit anime series, Cowboy Bebop starred John Cho as intergalactic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, who traveled through space with his partner Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) looking for escaped criminals and cashing in on their bounties. Daniella Pineda costarred as fellow hunter Faye Valentine, who began as a thorn in their side but became a trusted ally by season’s end. Alex Hassell played Spike’s nemesis Vicious, with Elena Satine as Spike’s lost love Julia.

The adaptation took a long and winding road to the small screen, with the project first being announced back in 2017. Cho and the other main actors were cast in 2019, with filming beginning later that year. But when Cho suffered a knee injury on set, it set back production nearly a year.

Cowboy Bebop finally debuted on Netflix last month with a ten-episode freshman season. The season ended with Spike, Jet Black and Faye going their separate ways and Spike meeting fan-favorite character Radical Ed. (Read our full finale recap here.)

Are you sorry we won't see more sci-fi adventures with Spike and company? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.