Euphoria Trailer: Who's Rue's 'New Favorite Person' in Season 2?

Rue lugs around a wheeled bag for a good part of Euphoria‘s just-released Season 2 trailer. And when she shows up at a 12-step meeting with the luggage in tow, her sponsor Ali asks her the question that’s on everyone’s mind: “What’s in the suitcase?”

And as we find out later in the preview, it looks like Zendaya’s character has packed a whole lot of bad decisions into one carry-on — aka, it appears that she’s either selling drugs, or thinking about going into the business.

Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights), musician Dominic Fike and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Black Mafia Family) will join the cast this season. Fike figures prominently in the new trailer; it appears that he befriends Rue and gives her some pills, which makes her crown him “my new favorite person.”

We also get glimpses of the rest of the gang, including Jules, who wonders when Rue relapsed; Maddy, who muses that she’d look sexy pregnant; and Cassie, who has adopted a whole new look in Season 2.

Euphoria‘s Season 1 finale aired in August 2019, and two one-off holiday specials — one focused on Rue, the other on Hunter Schafer’s Jules — aired in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

Press PLAY on the trailer above to see what’s ahead, then hit the comments with your thoughts!