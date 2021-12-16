Law & Order Revival: Sam Waterston Will Be Back as Jack McCoy in Season 21

One of Law & Order‘s most recognizable faces is heading back into the courtroom.

Sam Waterston has joined the cast of the NBC procedural’s upcoming revival, TVLine has learned.

Waterston will reprise the role of district attorney Jack McCoy, a part he played for 17 seasons during the show’s original run.

The continuation, which will be Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s original L&O series, will premiere on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8/7c. Spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will follow at 9 and 10 pm, respectively.

The revival’s cast so far includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), who’ll be back as Det. Kevin Bernard; Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) an as-yet-unnamed cop; Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as an assistant district attorney; Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon; and Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as assistant district attorney Samantha Maroun. Original cast member S. Epatha Merkerson reportedly is not available to take part in the revival because of her commitment as a series regular on a different Wolf series, Chicago Med.

In his post-Law & Order career, Waterston has had significant roles on The Newsroom and Grace & Frankie. He also showed up as McCoy in a Season 19 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

